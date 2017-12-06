Sophie Monk: 'I don't know what diversity means'

When Sophie Monk graced the stage at the 2017 AACTA Awards on Wednesday, it wasn't a comment about beau Stu Laundy that raised eyebrows.
The 37-year-old, who was there to present an award with Ali's Wedding actor Osamah Sami, made an off-the-cuff comment about diversity, joking she doesn't even know what the term means.
"You know who Sophie is, she is a super star of Australian television. I’m here to fulfill the diversity quota," Osamah, the lead star of Australia's first Muslim romantic comedy, said.
Sophie then chimed in: "I don’t know what diversity means, but I'm guessing it's..."
Then in a bid to highlight the lack of diversity in Australian television, Osamah joked: "Sophie it’s a little bright in here. It’s not the lights, it’s just a lot of white people. Somewhere someone is watching through their television right now going, 'Wow, I just paid bugger me dead, I just paid six grand for this television and it shows no colour".
At this point Sophie innocently enquired, "Is that a bit racist?".
"It’s a go at the industry who doesn’t give a sh*t about diversity," Osamah responded.
This year there's been a strong focus on diversity at the AACTA Awards, with the first ever Best Asian Film award introduced, and presented to Indian film Dangal.
