Lorde baffles everyone with bizarre VMA's performance

They had two of the most talked-about performances of the night, but Pink and Lorde’s onstage antics at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards couldn’t have been any different.
Veteran VMA’s performer Pink smashed it on the night with a rousing medley of some of her best hits, but Lorde’s performance had everyone questioning what was going on with the star.
Lorde’s performance copped a heap of flack on social media with many fans taking to Twtter wondering why the singer mimed her entire performance.
One Twitter follower wrote: “I came to see Lorde sing not to see her audition for So You Think You Can Dance.” OUCH!
It was later revealed that the singer turned up to the event with a terrible flu, and it was so bad she needed an IV drip before the show.
The 20-year-old took to her Twitter and said: “You can’t tell in these pictures but I have the flu so bad I needed an IV.”
Pink on the other hand had everyone in awe as she belted our a stream of her iconic songs.
The performance was medley of songs from the 37-year-old's decade in music, including, Just Give Me a Reason and Get The Party Started. She then finished it with her new hitWhat AboutUs.
After the performance the singer was awarded the 2017 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard trophy given to her by friend Ellen Degeneres.
She gave a beautiful speech that turned into a tribute to her daughter Willow.
Fans took to Twitter to commend the artist with one user saying, “Pink will always be one of my fave performer’s,” and another “Pink’s message to her daughter, (cry face emoji) I love her so much. What a woman.”
