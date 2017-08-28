Lorde baffles everyone with bizarre VMA's performance

They had two of the most talked-about performances of the night, but Pink and Lorde’s onstage antics at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards couldn’t have been any different.

Veteran VMA’s performer Pink smashed it on the night with a rousing medley of some of her best hits, but Lorde’s performance had everyone questioning what was going on with the star.

Lorde's bizarre interpretive dance routine had everyone scratching their heads.

The singer was diagnosed with the flu and couldn't sing on the night.

Lorde’s performance copped a heap of flack on social media with many fans taking to Twtter wondering why the singer mimed her entire performance.

One Twitter follower wrote: “I came to see Lorde sing not to see her audition for So You Think You Can Dance.” OUCH!

It was later revealed that the singer turned up to the event with a terrible flu, and it was so bad she needed an IV drip before the show.

Lorde was sick with a terrible flu.

The 20-year-old took to her Twitter and said: “You can’t tell in these pictures but I have the flu so bad I needed an IV.”

Pink wowed fans with her amazing performance at the VMA's