Oscars feed delay for Ryan Seacrest amid misconduct claims

Amidst the sexual misconduct claims against E! presenter Ryan Seacrest, there is reportedly set to be a delay on the 2018 Oscars red carpet feed.
Insiders have claimed E! has planned a 30-second delay on the feed just in case of any mishaps which may occur to do with the claims against Seacrest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The network did not confirm the lag to THR simply saying it was 'business as usual'.
"As always, we tape multiple sources of content simultaneously to deliver the best possible show, and there are often brief delays between interviews," an E! representative told the publication.
- Ryan Seacrest denies allegations of inappropriate behaviour
- The Oscars will not have a #TimesUp dress code
Last week former E! stylist Suzie Hardy, claimed in a tell-all interview with Variety she suffered 'years of unwanted sexual aggression' while working for Seacrest from 2007 to 2013.
However, the E! host denied the allegations.
“This person who has accused me of horrible things tried to buy her silence by asking for money on multiple occasions," he told Page Six. "I refused."
"I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”
The American Idol host went on to declare his continued support for the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, saying he does 'applaud all the brave souls who have come forward to share their stories'.
Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed their support to Seacrest on Twitter for hosting the Oscars red carpet.
Oscar Sunday wouldn’t be the same without you @ryanseacrest @giulianarancic!! Can’t WAIT to watch you on the Red Carpet tonight!! I look forward to this night every year! I’m so proud of you!! #BFF #beautifulheart #E! #TheOscars #Oscars2018 #AcademyAwards #AcademyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/3NCN7PPwWM— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 4, 2018
Oscar Sunday!! I love the E red carpet coverage with my favs @RyanSeacrest and @GiulianaRancic 💙💕💙— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 4, 2018
