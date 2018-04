Volume plus

1. Start by prepping your hair with a volume spray at the roots. To achieve ultimate volume, tip your hair upside down and dry pulling hair forwards. 2. Place large/giant hot rollers (yes we are going old style) and give another spray of volume spray. 3. Leave in for 30 mins. 4. Pull rollers out, flip your hair over and shake hair using your finger tips. 5. Using a diffuser on your blowdryer turn your head upside down and taking a fist full of hair scrunch until completely dry. 6. Brush using a good quality styling brush to loosen the curl. 5. Mix a small amount of smoothing oil together and then use to piece and highlight throughout.