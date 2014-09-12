A daily walk the “magic pill” for preventing diabetes, obesity and reducing the risk of cancer

What’s the secret to preventing diabetes, obesity and reducing your risk of cancer? Putting on your walking shoes.

Speaking at the British Science Festival, Dr James Brown from the School of Life and Health Sciences at Aston University claimed that 30-minute walk each day can help combat age-related illness and prevent premature death.

In fact, he described walking as a “magic pill”, adding that a daily stroll could prevent obesity and diabetes, lower the risk of some cancers, help relieve symptoms of depressing and anxiety and reduce the chance of hip fracture by 40 per cent.

He also claimed it reduced the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, improved cognitive function, halved arthritic pain and reduced the risk of premature death by 23%.

“These changes are not seen in people who run marathons, they are not seen people who lift weights in the gym, or spend four hours running on the treadmill,” he said. “You can get all of these health benefits, you can get a reduction in all of these diseases that are associated with ageing, just by keeping active, by walking for half an hour a day. If there is one take home message, it would be that.”

Brown used the lecture at the University of Birmingham to stress the importance of staying active, claiming a sedentary lifestyle is a “stairway to dependence”.

“What we know is that immobility of muscle can cause a significant amount of muscle wastage, and in some cases you never get that muscle back,” he said.

According to government figures, 70% of Australian adults are either sedentary or have low levels of physical activity. Australia’s new physical activity and sedentary behaviour guidelines recommend 150-300 minutes of moderate physical activity per week.







