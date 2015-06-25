A simple health idea wins big

Lucky Iron Fish is designed to improve iron levels. Photo: Lucky Iron Fish More

A simple, yet brilliant, health invention has just won the Product Design Grand Prix at Cannes.



The low-tech Lucky Iron Fish, basically a lump of iron, was designed to get improve the health of the people of Cambodia, where nearly half the population are iron deficient.

Dubai-based company Geometry Global wanted to tackle the problem and find more ways for Cambodians to put more iron into their diet. One way? Putting a piece of iron into their pans while cooking. Just adding a small piece of iron into a pot for 10 minutes can provide 75 per cent of the iron a family needs.

Hello, Lucky Iron Fish - proof genius health fixes don’t have to be complicated.

Watch to find out more about their work:

(Video courtesy of Lucky Iron Fish)