Lauren Conrad to reveal the 'real story' about The Hills in MTV special

Lauren Conrad is back and she is ready to reveal the best kept secrets from her hit show The Hills.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Hills and MTV is celebrating with a special titled “The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now.”

In this promo for the special, Conrad promises to give fans all the juicy details from behind the scenes of the "reality" series, which ran on MTV from 2006 to 2010.

"We're gonna take a look back at the show and reveal things that we haven't talked about before," she says in the promo.

Fans will also get to take a look at how things are now for the fashion blogger and designer.

The series followed Conrad and other Laguna Beach friends like Heidi Montag, Lo Bosworth, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Spencer and Stephanie Pratt, and eventually Kristin Cavallari as they partied, fell in and out of love, moved home, made new friends and pursued their careers in Los Angeles.

LC, as she was known on the teenage reality show, was replaced by Cavallari in the last season of the show.

Conrad took to Twitter last month to announce to her fans that she will be teaming up with MTV for the anniversary special.

"Today is the 10th anniversary of The Hills! I am excited to announce that @MTV will premiere an anniversary special with me on Tuesday 8/2!," she wrote.

The 30-year-old author then wrote a blog explaining her decision to revisit her very dramatic past.

She said she prepared for the MTV special by rewatching the very first episode ever of the show.

"Even though I know how it all ends, it was a little difficult watching my younger self struggle—I was in way over my head! It was odd watching all of us just starting out, with no idea what the future held (although, no one really could have prepared us for what the next few years would bring)," she wrote.

"Looking back, I am grateful for the incredible opportunity we were given to take part in this show. While it was hard at times to share my personal life (poor makeup choices and all) with the world; the experience taught me so much and forever altered my life and my outlook for the better."

The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now will air in United States on Sunday, August 7 at 8pm on MTV.