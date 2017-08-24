I tried high heels and have a new respect for women

I’ve always been a rather small bloke, petite in frame and short in stature. That said, I never really had any problems with my height when growing up, until my year 10 formal.

Looking back through pictures, I had massive cringe feels. Everyone who I had a photo with had to kneel down. All my female friends were towering over the top of me; it was like I was their younger brother, not their classmate #AWKIES.

Fast-forward eight years and thousands of awkward pictures later – where I had to stand on my tiptoes – I decided to investigate "height increasing shoes".

I was lucky enough to score a pair of Jennen shoes from www.taller.com.au. The shoes themselves looked incredible, with high-quality leather and a slick modern design.

Immediately after putting on the shoes, I felt different! My confidence increased; I was ready to seize the day. The best thing is they looked like regular shoes, so no one could tell they had hidden platform insoles.

However these feels were short lived. The thing is, with "lift" shoes your heel is elevated between 5-10cm, so you’re pretty much wearing high heels!

Given that I’ve never worn heels before, the pain was unreal! Walking down stairs proved to be a massive challenge and within hours my calf muscles were screaming in agony. Ladies, I don’t know how you can wear high heels with such grace. MAJOR respect!

At one point I was even feeling light headed. #notkidding

I legit believe I was getting dizzy because the altitude got to my head.

Height-increasing shoes would be perfect for functions and events; I wish I had them at my Year 10 Formal, that’s for sure! I would definitely be investing in a pair for my wedding day (if I ever meet the one). But as an everyday shoe, I will be sticking to my good old FLAT sneakers.

