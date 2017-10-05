Grandmas really hate the ripped-jeans trend

Despite the fact that jeans have existed since 1873 — outliving even the greatest of grandparents — many aren’t on board with trendy updates of the classic pant. In particular, ripped jeans, which have been confusing and dismaying grandmas all across social media.

For some, distressed jeans sparked anxiety over the family finances.

damn grandma, why'd you have to come for me like that wtf pic.twitter.com/68kBsF6zOs — Kayla Fisher (@kaylakayonie) October 1, 2017

someone remind me not to wear ripped jeans to my grandma's house, all i've heard in the past hour are jokes about my financial situation pic.twitter.com/Qdhp7tRaTw — christy | #7for7 (@youarebambam) September 16, 2017

My grandma offered to give me money today, she said I'm too poor to get normal jeans and that's why I have ripped ones haha#JokeOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/dYnYvO60Fs — AishaDevereaux (@Aisha_Devereaux) October 2, 2017

These grandmas were plain disappointed.

My grandma just asked the typical question about my ripped jeans. "Did you buy those like that? I would never buy jeans like that." — Jocelyn (@jmb113062) September 15, 2017

"I've often seen bad things but I've never seen anything worse. A proper disgrace." -my grandmother in reference to my sisters ripped jeans. — Emma O'Farrell (@emmie_o) June 28, 2017

my grandmother just called ripped jeans the product of a gluttonous society — rama (@livinultralife) July 27, 2017

One fed-up grandmother took matters into her own hands: “Meet my 90 y.o grandma who sewed my cousin’s fashionable ripped jeans bc she thought they were actually ripped LOL.”

And although one grandmother called granddaughter Kathleen Slesnick Kauffman‘s ripped jeans “sad” because “you used to be so flawless” – Kathleen still found the matter hilarious.

