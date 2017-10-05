News

Mum of triplets gets real about what she's had to give up
Mum’s hilarious photos of life with kids are so relatable

Grandmas really hate the ripped-jeans trend

Elise Solé
Yahoo7 Be /

Despite the fact that jeans have existed since 1873 — outliving even the greatest of grandparents — many aren’t on board with trendy updates of the classic pant. In particular, ripped jeans, which have been confusing and dismaying grandmas all across social media.

For some, distressed jeans sparked anxiety over the family finances.







Grandma not a fan of ripped jeans

Thank you Nanna, but no I don't need any money. Source: Facebook

RELATED: This bride had the best surprise for her grandma
RELATED: You won't believe how old this grandma is

These grandmas were plain disappointed.







Grandma thinks ripped jeans are disgusting

'Disgusting'. Ouch, Grandma! Source: Facebook

One fed-up grandmother took matters into her own hands: “Meet my 90 y.o grandma who sewed my cousin’s fashionable ripped jeans bc she thought they were actually ripped LOL.”

And although one grandmother called granddaughter Kathleen Slesnick Kauffman‘s ripped jeans “sad” because “you used to be so flawless” – Kathleen still found the matter hilarious.

