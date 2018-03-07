Model poses up a storm despite nip slip

When wearing a strapless dress, unfortunately some may risk an awkward wardrobe malfunction, but it's how you handle it which is the main thing that matters.

That's exactly what happened to US model Ebonee Davis after she suffered a nip slip in her gown at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday.

But, of course, being a model, 23-year-old Ebonee knew how to handle herself and posed up a storm despite the wardrobe malfunction.

The former America's Next Top Model star clearly took advice from model mentor Tyra Banks as she posed from head-to-toe.

She was looking oh-so fierce, dah-ling.

Elton John's bash seemed the place for a few wardrobe malfunctions to happen as Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima, 36, also suffered a nip slip.

Adriana's sparkling gown appeared to be a bit too sheer across the bust, making it hard for the cameras to ignore her wardrobe malfunction.

Regardless of any malfunctions, both ladies looked gorgeous.

