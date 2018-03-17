Who pays for Meghan Markle's designer wardrobe?

News

Danielle Fowler
Yahoo Canada /

With a penchant for statement coats and miniature handbags, Meghan Markle is fast in the running to becoming the world’s go-to muse.

Whether it’s a Sentaler number or one of Chloé’s most coveted arm candies, there isn’t a garment or accessory the royal-in-waiting can’t send flying from the shelves.

But who pays for her new Buckingham Palace-approved wardrobe?

Meghan Markle

With a penchant for statement coats and miniature handbags, Meghan Markle is fast in the running to becoming the world’s go-to muse. Source: Getty

According to reports, the bride-to-be and Prince Harry have paid for every single one of her highly coveted outfits, as members of the royal family are not permitted to accept free clothes from brands.

Instead, assistants such as Kate Middleton‘s right-hand woman, Natasha Archer, call in several outfit options from major labels before returning the ones that didn’t make the cut and paying for the final choice.

Meghan Markle in Birmingham England

Meghan visited Birmingham, England in a J.Crew coat. Source: Getty

Towards the end of her seven-year stint on the hit show Suits, Markle was reportedly earning $50,000 ($65k AUD) per episode with an estimated annual salary of $450,000 ($580k AUD).

While Prince Harry’s net worth reportedly stands at over $25 million ($32m AUD).

The upcoming royal wedding has of course ramped up interest in Markle’s wardrobe. Source: Getty

The upcoming royal wedding has of course ramped up interest in Markle’s wardrobe, but after the nuptials, the 36-year-old’s clothing expenses will be handled by Prince Charles.

The 69-year-old receives an income of approximately $28 million ($36m AUD) from his stately home, the Duchy of Cornwall, which he splits with his two sons and Middleton.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Style Canada.

