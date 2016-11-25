Akon speaks out about Kanye's breakdown

Akon has addressed questions about Kanye West's reported meltdown in a new video interview.
TMZ caught up with the Smack That rapper at the airport and asked him what he thinks about Kanye and the “Kardashian Kurse" - the idea that men connected to the Kardashian family have encountered problems.
Last year, Khloe’s ex hubby and retired NBA basketball player Lamar Odom, was hospitalised after a near-fatal overdose at a strip club that left him in a coma for several days.
Scott Disick, Kourtney’s estranged husband, checked himself into rehab last year after years of alcohol and drug abuse that was said to have fractured his marriage.
Now, Kim’s 39-year-old husband has been hospitalised following what has been described as a “psychiatric emergency” in a 911 call between responders.
Kanye, who is father to North, three, and Saint, 11 months made headlines for his erratic behaviour during his recent US concerts, before cancelling his remaining Saint Pablo 2016 tour dates.
A source close to the Jesus Walks singer told People magazine that Kanye has been dealing with exhaustion and sleep deprivation as well as a wider spiritual crisis.
"Sometimes, darkness creeps in, and Kanye wrestles against it," the source said. "He talks about that a lot. It’s exhausting, and it takes everything he’s got."
Kanye is said to be on the road to recovery with Kim now by his side.
