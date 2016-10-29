Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sell New Orleans home

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have sold their New Orleans home for $6.4 million.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie 'interviewed by FBI'

RELATED: Report scandalously claims Angelina Jolie's back on drugs

The 41-year-old actress filed for divorce from the Fury star over a month ago, and the pair have now sold their shared home in the Louisiana city for the hefty sum.

The former couple - who share six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - first put the 1830s-era mansion on the market for $8.5 million in May 2015, long before the news of the divorce filing.

The couple have six children together, and are working towards a divorce settlement. Photo: Getty images More

A rep for the pair said at the time: "[Brad and Angelina are] looking for something more off the beaten path."

Brad, 52, and Angelina bought the property in 2006 after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, and splashed out $4.6 million at the time. They moved into the property whilst the Fight Club actor set up the Make It Right foundation to foster new housing development in the wake of the natural disaster.

The Hollywood power couple announced their shock divorce last month. Photo: Getty images More

The three-story home features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, marble mantles and fireplaces, a chef's gourmet kitchen, and a grand spiral staircase.

The mansion spans a total of 7,645 square feet, and in addition to the main home there is an entirely separate two-story guest house.

Despite having sold the home, the couple are no closer to a definite split as they still currently own a further three properties together - a 5,300-square-foot home in Los Angeles, an extravagant 1,200-acre chateau in Correns, France, and an apartment in Waldorf Astoria Towers in New York City.

The Maleficent star filed for divorce from her husband - whom she had been in a relationship with since 2004, and married to since 2014 - on September 19, citing "irreconcilable differences".

- Bang Showbiz

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram