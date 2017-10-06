Woman pregnant with miracle twins despite early menopause

An Aussie woman will welcome twins later this year despite the three-inch cyst discovered on one of her ovaries that sent her into early menopause.
Amber explains she was suffering hot flushes before doctors found her follicle-stimulating hormone level was menopausal.
In 2014, she and her fiancé Chris bought a house, hoping to start a family. In early 2015 the couple learned the devastating news about Amber’s reproductive health. She was just 23.
“I was just in shock. I just remember crying and asking, ‘can I still have children?’” she told House of White.
After the cyst was removed, Amber underwent fertility treatment but attempts failed. She also tried IVF before a second cyst was found on her fallopian tube, which had to be removed.
Amber and Chris believed a life without children was set in stone before Amber’s little sister, Taylor, agreed to donate her eggs.
“I can’t even tell you how it was decided she would donate her eggs. I never asked and they were never offered,” Amber said.
“It was just this bond we had that we would do anything in our power for us to make this work.”
After a failed first attempt at IVF using Taylor’s donated eggs, Amber said her family was left “broken mentally, physically, emotionally and financially.”
But after a second try and a torturous two-week wait, Amber discovered she was pregnant.
The young couple was ecstatic to learn they were having twins — both a boy and a girl.
Now Amber is sharing her story to empower other women struggling with fertility.
“I think so many women believe it’s only happening to them but unfortunately it affects so many of us,” she said. “These women have become my best friends and understand everything thing you are going through.”
“No question is right or wrong and you feel so safe. It is a long and hard road definitely not easy but worth it!”
