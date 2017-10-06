Woman pregnant with miracle twins despite early menopause

An Aussie woman will welcome twins later this year despite the three-inch cyst discovered on one of her ovaries that sent her into early menopause.

Amber explains she was suffering hot flushes before doctors found her follicle-stimulating hormone level was menopausal.

Amber is pregnant with miracle twins. Photo: Instagram

In 2014, she and her fiancé Chris bought a house, hoping to start a family. In early 2015 the couple learned the devastating news about Amber’s reproductive health. She was just 23.

“I was just in shock. I just remember crying and asking, ‘can I still have children?’” she told House of White.

She went into early menopause after a cyst was removed. Photo: Instagram

After the cyst was removed, Amber underwent fertility treatment but attempts failed. She also tried IVF before a second cyst was found on her fallopian tube, which had to be removed.

Amber and Chris believed a life without children was set in stone before Amber’s little sister, Taylor, agreed to donate her eggs.

“I can’t even tell you how it was decided she would donate her eggs. I never asked and they were never offered,” Amber said.

Amber and Chris were preparing for a life without children. Photo: Instagram

“It was just this bond we had that we would do anything in our power for us to make this work.”

After a failed first attempt at IVF using Taylor’s donated eggs, Amber said her family was left “broken mentally, physically, emotionally and financially.”