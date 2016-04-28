Kelly Rowland has no time for your Beyonce questions





What happens when your bestie - and former bandmate - releases a groundbreaking visual album that stirs up controversy about her marriage, the same week you're pushing a new product?

Total interview chaos, that's what.

Former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland was just trying to talk about her new partnership with hayfever remedy Claritin and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

But that's not what the WGN Morning News team wanted to talk about.

"All the talk this week has been about Beyonce’s new album. Have you heard it yet?" asked reporter Dean Richards.

They may be close, but Kelly Rowland does not want to talk about Lemonade. Photo: Getty Images More

"I sure have...It’s great," a clearly unhappy Rowland replies.

"Really different though, right?" continues Richards.

"...Yes, really different..." says Rowland.

The interview reached peak awkward when the reporters tried asking another Queen Bey related question.

The singer shut down the line of questioning by steering the conversation back to the topic at hand.

"But getting back to what I’m here to talk about, Claritin. I’m very excited to be teaming up with Claritin and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America."

Awks!

Rowland isn't the first celeb to have an awkward interview run-in.

Here are a few of our favourite cringe-worthy interview moments:

'You look like a street-corner Jesus'

'Pout for me?': Daniel Craig shuts down excruciating interview

That moment Jennifer Lawrence pulled a prank on a couple of pranksters

Awkward moment Aussie radio host calls Amy Schumer 'skanky' to her face









