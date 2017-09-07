Bachelor's Elora: 'I'm NOT an exotic dancer'

The Bachelor's Elora copped a wave of backlash a few weeks ago when she outed Leah as an "exotic dancer" to Matty J's sister.
Now the latest reality show evictee has hit back at the critics who've suggested she also works in the adult entertainment industry, after photos of her hosting a fetish party in Hawaii emerged.
Speaking to Be, the 27-year-old insists: "I am not an exotic dancer at all".
Elora says that during her time in Hawaii, "I was just coordinating events".
"I organised an event that was a themed party and I hired models to dance at my party," she explains.
Making reference to some photos that emerged of her rather scantily-clad at a Fifty Shades Of Grey-themed party, she says: "I booked the night club. I booked it all and I made it a theme [Fifty Shades Of Grey] and it was an amazing event".
Elora explains her work on the party scene cannot be compared to some of the other things Bachelor contestants have done, including Leah's stripping and Simone's topless waitressing.
"It’s nothing like what would happen in Sydney. In Hawaii it’s not like the life in Sydney with dancers and stuff. Like it’s different there, there’s none of that. It’s not as open."
Earlier in the season Elora had given Matty J's sister the heads-up, that Leah had perhaps indulged in some work in the adult entertainment industry.
Fans online were quick to hit back at Elora's move, claiming she's also done similar work, before reminding her she made a fiery entrance on The Bachelor with an exotic fire-twirling-style dance herself.
"Elora snitching on Leah being an exotic dancer whilst being a dancer with racy moves herself #TheBachelorAU (sic)," one viewer tweeted, while another wrote, "Elora warning big sis about someone else being an exotic dancer? This is the girl that introduced herself dancing in not much #TheBachelorAU (sic)'.
Elora: 'She could be some kind of exotic dancer'— Yvonne 王祎 (@yvonne_w93) August 16, 2017
Also Elora: #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/iSFrygfPSb
Elora warning big sis about someone else being an exotic dancer? This is the girl that introduced herself dancing in not much #TheBachelorAU— Matt Trodden (@trods2906) August 16, 2017
This show is all kinds of ridiculous. "There's rumours she's some kind of exotic dancer". ELORA, YOU'RE A BLOODY FIRE TWIRLER#TheBachelorAU— Helena Dominish (@helenaalouiise) August 16, 2017
Another penned: "So Elora the fire dancer is throwing shade at someone who may or may not be an exotic dancer? #TheBachelorAU (sic)".
Elora tells Be she has no issue with the work Leah does, but was rather disappointed that her pal Simone had been brought into the drama, and also forced to speak about her topless waitressing work with Matty.
"I’m not shaming anybody for what they do," she says.
"The only reason I got really upset is because I knew she threw Simone under the bus and told Matty about it and I have no respect for people are already drowning and grabbing someone else to drown with them.
Elora explains that "instead of fighting, the way I handled it was to throw a funny tipping comment [towards Leah]".
