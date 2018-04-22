It's a tale of two emotions on Bachelor in Paradise

A double-walk off and another love declaration? What a doozy!

Let’s recap: heaps of our contestants are coupled up, with Jarrod and Keira in their own little blonde and easily-sunburnt world.

J-dog refers to them as the ‘mum and dad’ of paradise which I guess is accurate if you had a deeply emotional father and mum who wore fishnets and always had a cocktail in her hand

More like brother and sister of paradise am I right? Photo: Channel Ten More

The others are chattering about the last rose ceremony, especially Leah who never seems to stop chattering. She was given a Pity Rose from American Jarod which, while not ideal, is certainly better than a Hate Rose or Urinary Tract Infection Rose.

Time for Leah’s bi-hourly threat to leave! Photo: Channel Ten More

DING DONG DIME, IT’S DATE CARD TIME! Canadian Thomas has his choice of ladies but given last time they all responded with ‘lol nah’, he’s naturally hesitant and sidles up to newbie Rachael.

Tommy unsuccessfully attempting to mask his desperate hopes Photo: Channel Ten More

When the UberEats driver finally arrives Photo: Channel Ten More