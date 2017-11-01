Sophie Monk to 'host’ Love Island

She found love on The Bachelorette with Stu Laundy, but it seems Sophie Monk is ready to play cupid or perhaps to be known as the female Osher Günsberg.

It was announced last month the Aussie version of the popular British reality show Love Island was coming to Channel Nine and Sophie is reportedly set to host the new rival to Bachie.

Confidential has reported the 37-year-old is "keen" to take on the role if she can "negotiate her way out of her contract with Channel Ten".

Sophie Monk may be set to host Love Island on Channel Nine. The 37-year-old recently enjoyed some sun in Thailand. Source: Instagram More

Sophie is reportedly attempting to More

“There are a few hiccups with her contract though so she hasn’t actually signed yet," a source told the outlet. "It fits though with her personality and she’s looking for ways of maintaining her profile off the back of Bach.”

Sophie is hot property at the moment after her Bachelorette season became the most successful ever, raking in over 1.6 million viewers, almost double Georgia Love's season and more than any Bachelor finale.

Sophie's season of The Bachelorette was a major success for viewing numbers. Source: Channel Ten / Instagram More

During the finale last week, Sophie declared her love for 44-year-old publican Stu but the pair have already been fighting off split rumours.

Em Rusciano, Meshel Laurie and Kate Langbroek have all spoken out about Sophie and Stu’s relationship over the last week, saying that the couple are not actually together.

Sophie and Stu have been forced to fight off split rumours this week. They've not been seen looking lovey dovey since they declared their affection for each other. Source: Instagram More

Speaking on her 2DayFM breakfast radio show last week, Em told listeners she doesn’t think “there is a skerrick of romance between the two of them”.

The 38-year-old thought Sophie “looked uncomfortable and cagey” when she appeared on The Project with Stu in their post-Bachelorette interview.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram