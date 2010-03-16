Barbecued Tasmanian Ocean Trout with Crayfish and Hazelnut Barigoule

serves 4

Preparation time:

Cooking time:

Ingredients

1 leek, sliced finely

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 pinches saffron

1 carrot peeled and diced finely

1 stick celery, diced very finely

16 honey brown mushrooms, sliced finely

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 sprigs sage, sliced finely

1 Tbsp leatherwood honey

500ml Riesling

juice 1 lemon

1 medium live crayfish

4 x 200g ocean trout fillets, skin on, bones removed

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper

½ bunch parsley, chopped finely

¼ cup hazelnuts, toasted and chopped

Method

1. Place the leek and butter in a heavy based saucepan and saute over a low heat for 5 minutes until well softened. Add the saffron and cook or a further minute.

2. Add the carrot, celery, mushrooms, garlic and sage to the saucepan, turn the heat to medium and cook for a further 5 minutes. Stir in the honey, wine and lemon juice then simmer for 10 minutes.

3. Spike the crayfish through the head with a sharp knife, then immediately place belly down on a hot BBQ.

4. Drizzle the fish pieces with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook skin down on a hot griddle for 4 minutes, then turn and cook for a further 2 minutes.

5. Stir the parsley and hazelnuts into the vegetable mixture and season with salt and pepper. Remove the crayfish tail from the shell and slice into medallions. Mix these in and divide between four plates. Top each with a piece of trout.

Notes



