Beauty blogger tries DIY snail facial





It’s the latest beauty craze that promises youthful skin, but lets be honest, there’s a pretty high level of ick-factor when it comes to snail facials.

With trails of snail mucus said to be rich in nutrients to help fade scars and even out your complexion, the latest trend has seen women hit the spa to lie back and let a handful of snails go to town on their face, leaving a trail of snail mucin (or slime) in their wake.

But rather than shell out hundreds of dollars for the experience, Canadian beauty blogger Arzo decided to source her own snails from outside her cottage, and give herself a DIY facial… on a boat.

Snail slime is meant to keep your skin youthful, explains Arzo . Photo: Youtube More

“The slime is supposed to keep you youthful and get rid of dead cells,” Arzo explains in her Youtube video. “This is a place where I knew I could find snails for free.”

“I’ve actually been looking to get the facial at the spa and it’s outrageous, I wasn’t about to pay an arm and leg for it.”

Arzo manages to find three large pond snails near her home. Photo: Youtube More

Getting the snails to stick turned out to be tricky for Arzo. Photo: Youtube More

After a false start of trying to get the slimy snails to latch on, Arzo manages to get three pretty big snails on her face.

“The worst part is when you feel it moving,” she says. “How are you supposed to make them stick? They’re so slimy.”