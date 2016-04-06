Deconstructed Beer Wellington

Serves 4

Preparation time:

Cooking time:

Ingredients

1kg skirt steak

1 x 500g block puff pastry

400g wild mushrooms

1 clove of garlic

4 tbsp wholegrain mustard

8 slices of prosciutto

4 shallots

4 parsnips

2 bottles of Nine Tales Amber Ale

2 tbsp honey

100g butter

300ml whole milk

100ml double cream

1 large bunch of parsley

100ml lemon juice

Small bunch of tarragon

Small bunch of chive

Salt and pepper

Method

Marinate the steak in 1 1/2 bottles of Nine Tails Amber Ale along with half the mustard and honey. Cover and leave for 24 hours.

Fry the slices of prosciutto until crisp, then bake for 15-20 minutes or until very crisp.

Take half of the mushrooms and sauté with garlic, season well and add to a food processor with a few knobs of butter, tarragon, chives and a small bunch of parsley. Blend until a smooth paté consistency, place in a bowl and leave in the fridge until needed.

Peel and chop the parsnip into small cubes. Add to a pan with the milk and the remaining clove of garlic, season and simmer until soft. Then in a blender, with a few knobs of butter, blitz until very smooth. Place into a pan, cover and leave in the fridge for later use.

With the remaining beer, add to a pan with the remaining honey and reduce. Finish with butter and whisk well.

Add the remaining parsley, lemon juice, olive oil and salt to a blender for 5 minutes on high. Pass through a sieve and pour into a bottle.

Cut the shallots in half and take out each layer individually – take care not to damage the shallot shells.

Roll out the puff pastry as thin as possible, then cut out rounds with a 2cm ring cutter. Dip into beaten egg then place into a hot oven for 15 minutes: They should puff up and resemble mushrooms.

Take the steak out of the marinade and allow it to come to room temperature, rub with oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Add to a searing hot pan for 1 1/2 minutes (rare) or 2 1/2 minutes (medium rare) on each side. Take out and rest.

In the hot pan, add the shallot shells, cut side down and burn the edges. Leave for 2-3 minutes until just cooked through but holding their shape.

In the hot pan add rest of the mushrooms along with butter and season.

To assemble, add a spoonful of parsnip puré to the centre of a wooden plate/board, either in a circle or smeared across the plate. Add three small spoonfuls of mushroom paté around the parsnip and assemble the decorative mushrooms on top of the paté long with the pastry mushrooms. Add the shallot shells. Slice the steak and place in the centre, scatter the prosciutto crisps over and finish by adding the parsley oil to the shallot shells.

Notes



