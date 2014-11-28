Movie Sequels: Winners and Losers
When it comes to movie sequels, they can either be amazingly good or horribly bad. Here's our list of the winners and losers in the movie franchise world.
It’s time the fans of ‘Jurassic Park’ are due for a good sequel. After the failure of ‘The Lost World’ and ‘Jurassic Park 3’, fans of the tale of the theme park of cloned dinosaurs are finally getting excited again with the release of the first trailer for the third sequel. And with a whole new breed dinosaur on the loose…this one actually looks like it’s going to be good.
