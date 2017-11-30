Best ORIGINAL SONGS on Got Talent From Across The World! | Got Talent Global

Watch these singer-songwriters wow judges with their ORIGINAL songs! What's your favourite song? Let us know in the comments below! Got Talent Global brings together the very best in worldwide talent, creating a central hub for fans of the show to keep up to date with the other sensational performances from around the world. Watch more Got Talent Global: YouTube.com/GotTalentGlobal Subscribe to Got Talent Global: http://www.youtube.com/user/gottalentglobal Watch more Got Talent Global videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-z5mbZ-yCI&list=PLF-BDTAHX0p5xf2caJw3l9oPmuHI0PJRA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gottalentglobal Twitter: https://twitter.com/gottalentglobal