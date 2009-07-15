Black forest cheesecake slice

serves 8

Preparation time: 15

Cooking time: 8 hour chill

Ingredients

250g plain chocolate biscuits

150g butter, melted

250g cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup caster sugar

1 tablespoon gelatine, dissolved in 1/2 cup boiling water

300ml thickened light cream

425g can stoneless black cherries in syrup, drain and reserve ½ cup syrup

85g packet port wine jelly crystals

Method

1. Crush biscuits in a food processor until smooth. Add melted butter and mix until combined. Press into base and sides of a greased deep 20 x 30cm baking pan. Refrigerate.



2. Beat cream cheese, lemon juice and sugar until smooth. Add gelatine and cream, then beat for 1 min. Fold through cherries. Spoon onto prepared crust and allow to set.



3. Meanwhile, prepare jelly with 1/2 cup boiling water, stir in reserved juice then cool. When cheesecake has begun to set, pour cooled jelly over the surface. Chill overnight before cutting into squares to serve.

Notes



