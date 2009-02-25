Blueberry Muffins (using Fresh Berries)

serves 12

Preparation time: 15

Cooking time: 25

Ingredients

A little melted butter or oil, for greasing

2 1/2 cups (310g) self-raising flour

1/4 cup (60g) caster sugar

2 tsp baking powder

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) milk or buttermilk

160g butter, melted

155g fresh blueberries

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190C (moderately hot). Brush a 12-hole muffin tin with melted butter or oil.



2. Sift the flour, sugar and baking powder into a bowl. Make a well in the centre.



3. Add the combined beaten eggs, milk and butter. Stir with a wooden spoon until almost smooth. The ingredients should all be moistened. Stir in the blueberries.



4. Spoon the mixture evenly into the tins. (If you only have a 6-hole tin, you can cook the muffins in 2 batches.)



5. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown. To test the muffins, insert a skewer in the centre. It should come out clean if they are ready. Loosen the muffins from the tins and cool on a wire rack.

Notes



