Blueberry Muffins (using Fresh Berries)

- serves 12
- Preparation time: 15
- Cooking time: 25
Ingredients
A little melted butter or oil, for greasing
2 1/2 cups (310g) self-raising flour
1/4 cup (60g) caster sugar
2 tsp baking powder
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups (375 ml) milk or buttermilk
160g butter, melted
155g fresh blueberries
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 190C (moderately hot). Brush a 12-hole muffin tin with melted butter or oil.
2. Sift the flour, sugar and baking powder into a bowl. Make a well in the centre.
3. Add the combined beaten eggs, milk and butter. Stir with a wooden spoon until almost smooth. The ingredients should all be moistened. Stir in the blueberries.
4. Spoon the mixture evenly into the tins. (If you only have a 6-hole tin, you can cook the muffins in 2 batches.)
5. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown. To test the muffins, insert a skewer in the centre. It should come out clean if they are ready. Loosen the muffins from the tins and cool on a wire rack.