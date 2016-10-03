Brad Pitt 'crushed' by his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is allegedly in "bad shape" since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from him two weeks ago.

The 52-year-old has reportedly been in constant communication with his mum because he's so distressed.

"He can’t believe this is what his life has become, and he’s in bad shape, but the kids are the only thing he’s hanging onto," a source told Us Weekly.

"He’s been leaning heavily on his family and speaks to his parents and close friends and his manager constantly. His mum has been talking to him constantly."

Angelina, 41, filed for divorce from Brad in September citing "irreconcilable differences".

After the shock announcement, reports that Brad physically and verbally abused his eldest son, Maddox, 15, came out - claims which he has denied.

Angelina reportedly doesn't want Brad to be prosecuted for child abuse allegations, and has threatened to go "radio silent" if Brad is charged, according to TMZ.

According to the website, Brad will have visitation rights during the temporary period, but his initial visit must be with a therapist present. The therapist will then be able to decide whether or not the actor can visit his children unsupervised for subsequent visits.

