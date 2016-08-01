Britney Spears is addicted to Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has taken over the world like wildfire and Britney Spears is the latest celeb to be swept up in the phenomenon.

The singer chatted to Rove and Sam on 2Day FM about playing the addictive game with her kids, Sean and Jayden.

Britney with her two kids, Jayden and Sean.

"We do that a lot," she admitted on the show.

"[My kids] are addicted to it, they're constantly talking about it, and I'm introduced to these new Pokemon everyday."

Aren't we all, Britney, aren't we all.

Brit said her kids even managed to convince her to play at their local mall.

"They got me to go shopping all over the mall to look for Pokemons. I was like, 'Well you know what, it's summer we have nothing to do today, let's go look for Pokemon!'"

During the show, Britney also spoke about being a "hopeless romantic".

Britney's on the look-out for Pokemon... and love.

"I've been through horrible relationships but unfortunately I still believe in love and that sort of thing," she spilled.

"I think you should protect your heart and stuff like that but I'm a hopeless romantic and I believe in love."

