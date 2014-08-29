BRITNEY SPEARS SINGLE AGAIN, VIDEO OF BOYFRIEND CHEATING BEING SHOPPED AROUND

Britney with David in March this year. Credit: Getty Images More

Poor Britters -- it seems the 32-year-old singer can't catch a break.



The 'Toxic' singer tweeted out "ahhh the single life" early Friday morning, amid rumours her boyfriend of 18 months, lawyer David Lucado, was busted cheating on her.

Ahhhh the single life! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 28, 2014

Britney performing during her Las Vegas Residency on August 16. Credit: Getty Images More

The biggest kicker for Britters is that according to TMZ, there's video footage showing the alleged cheating being shopped around Hollywood as we speak.



The video, which is thought to have been filmed in early August, apparently shows David kissing another woman and dancing with her in someone's living room. It's unknown if the video contains anything further at this stage.

When Britney got word of the tape, she apparently kicked David to the kerb immediately.



Britney started dating David in March 2013, two months after she and Jason Trawick, her former manager, mutually ended their engagement. The singer has two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.



