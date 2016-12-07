Brynne and Geoffrey still at war

It’s been over three years since they ended their marriage, however Brynne Edelsten and estranged ex-husband Geoffrey Edelsten are still at war.
Despite their estrangement, Brynne recently took to Facebook to suggest the 73-year-old Australian businessman is still trying to control her life.
Accompanying the post with a screenshot of a text message which stated at Geoffrey’s request, the 33-year-old would not be given the password to access to her website domain.
“This is the text I received in regards to trying to gain access to my domain brynne.com.au,” Brynne wrote on the post.
“Not sure if I'm more appalled by the company or my ex husband who is still trying to have control over me 3 yrs (sic) after I left him.”
When approached by Be, Geoffrey declined to comment on the matter.
Be has also reached out to Brynne for further comment.
Of course this isn’t the first time the former couple have been at loggerheads, with Brynne describing her divorce as “nasty and brutal”, leading her to declare she “would never be friends” with the former Sydney Swans owner as she battled to finalise her financial settlement.
“My situation was actually quite horrible at times, worse then I would ever imagine,” she told News Corp last year.
“I can’t think of any way it could have gone worse. It got really nasty and I hate confrontation, which made it hard.
“I just had to hide away and focus on myself.”
However it appears focusing on herself has undergone a total ‘breakover’, showing off her figure after losing over 15kg.
Most recently the American-born media personality admitted that she became “addicted” to Botox and fillers during her marriage to Geoffrey.
“When I was with Geoff I used to get a lot of Botox and a lot of filler and I think I over did it at one point. I just want to look the best I can and feel good about myself,” she told the Herald Sun.
