Cabin Baggage Rules Demystified

Packing for an overseas flight can be a daunting task, especially when taking into account the many different restrictions associated with luggage.

With only so much check-in baggage allowed for free, many Aussies seek to cram as much as possible into their carry-on.

However, this strategy can result in extra costs if the weight and size allowance is exceeded. The travel experts at KAYAK.com.au have researched some of Australia’s most popular airlines and have put together an infographic showing the vast and varied baggage restrictions to ease confusion for Aussies seeking to escape this holiday season and travelling light.

The majority of airlines considered in the research offer a standard allowance of 7kg per passenger, including Australia’s national carrier Qantas.

In contrast, British Airways is the only airline providing passengers with a very generous carry-on allowance of up to 23 kg on all flights, no matter how far the journey. If long-haul travellers still manage to exceed this generous allowance, they might find themselves in hot water with a fee of $282 for checking in the cabin bag.

Baggage dimension restrictions, however, are not as easy to adhere to and are catching many Aussies red-faced at the airport gate.

The baggage size allowed differs significantly between airlines and also depends on flight route and ticket class.

Air New Zealand is the most lenient, offering cabin baggage with a total linear dimension of up to 118cm.

Some carriers, including Jetstar, are following stricter European-based budget airlines like easyJet and Ryanair, by measuring passengers’ cabin baggage at the boarding gate and charging customers with oversize bags up to $160 for an additional bag on long-haul flights.

While passengers who are made to check-in their excess cabin baggage usually incur a flat cost per additional bag, some airlines – such as Scoot - charge offending customers per excess kg. Virgin Australia’s baggage regulations are particularly tricky – passengers on short-haul flights are charged a fee of $120 per additional bag if cabin luggage is overweight, while those looking to board a long-haul flight are charged $70 per overweight kg.



“Australian travellers should always read the fine print for cabin luggage restrictions, which vary dramatically from carrier to carrier”, Debby Soo, KAYAK Vice President, APAC said. “Being aware of the carry-on luggage regulations for the different carriers they choose to fly with, allows them to make their trip as smooth as possible and free of any last-minute surprises at the gate. Insight into potential extra costs when travelling light helps travellers choose the flight offer that best suits their needs. At KAYAK our goal is to help people better plan and manage their trips, enhancing their travel experience from beginning to end.”