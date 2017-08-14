Camilla and Kate clash over who will be the next King

The palace is said to have gone into a spin after Queen Elizabeth reportedly revealed she’s ready to abdicate and hand over the throne.

However according to New Idea magazine, it’s not the Queen who has royal staff’s heads turning – it’s the alleged feud between Kate Middleton and Camilla.

It’s been reported that Kate is pushing for Prince William to bypass his father and become the King of England, while Camilla is furious at her daughter-in-law.

It's been reported that Camilla and Kate Middleton have clashed over the Queen's reported decision to abdicate.

“Camilla is livid that William could potentially take the throne – and she’s pointing the finger of blame firmly on poor Kate,” New Idea reports.

However Kate’s alleged plans may have already been thwarted, as it was revealed today that the Queen allegedly wants to abdicate and hand over the title of King to Prince Charles.

According to royal commentator Robert Jobson, preparations for the transitions of the Crown are gaining pace.

It comes after reports have surfaced that the Queen is ready to abdicate and give Prince Charles her title.

He told the Mail On Sunday that Palace communications staff have been ordered to be "up to speed" on the 1937 Regency Act - that's the bill that grants power to the heir apparent.

"I understand the Queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles," My Jobson told The Sun.

However Clarence House, the official residence of the Prince of Wales, has made no comment about so-called Plan Regency.

Indeed things in the palace seem to be up in the air, as reports have also surfaced recently that the Queen actually wants Prince William to take over from her once she decides to retire.

It's being reported that Camilla is blaming Kate for the Queen considering William for the role of King.

Just a few weeks ago, the Queen reportedly held a ‘trial coronation’ for Wills and Kate at a lavish state dinner to welcome the King and Queen of Spain to Kensington Palace.

