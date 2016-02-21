Celebrities stand by Kesha after Sony verdict

Kesha's pop star peers and pals have offered the singer their support after a judge shot down her bid to end her contact with producer Dr Luke and Sony.

The Tik Tok singer broke down in tears as New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich upheld her recording deal, despite the pop singer's claims her career had been put on hold because she could no longer work with the producer.

Kesha filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against her one-time mentor and producer Dr Luke in October 2014, accusing him of subjecting her to years of sexual, physical, verbal and emotional abuse. She even went as far as to claim his actions led to her 60-day stint in the Timberline Knolls rehab clinic in Illinois two years ago.

Dr Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, hit back with his own countersuit for defamation and extortion, alleging the singer and her mother, Pebe Sebert, had threatened to go public with various stories about his alleged inappropriate behaviour unless he released her from the management contract she signed with him when she was 18.

The 28-year-old asked to be released from the deal with Dr Luke, claiming she was unable to continue with her music career, because she is prohibited from working with another label, adding executives at Sony will not promote her music if she pairs up with another producer.

However, a judge dismissed her argument on Friday, ruling she is able to work with another producer under Sony.

"You're asking the court to decimate a contract that was heavily negotiated and typical for the industry," New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich said during her ruling in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Lorde, Lily Allen, and Halsey were among the pop stars who took to Twitter to share their "disgust" over the outcome of the delayed court hearing.

standing with @KeshaRose through this traumatic, deeply unfair time. send good vibes her way everyone — Lorde (@lorde) February 19, 2016

"standing with @KeshaRose through this traumatic, deeply unfair time," Lorde wrote. "send good vibes her way everyone", while Allen added, "My thoughts are with @KeshaRose today. I'm sorry you've had to endure this experience."

My thoughts are with @KeshaRose today. I'm sorry you've had to endure this experience. — lily (@lilyallen) February 19, 2016

Meanwhile, angry Halsey offered, "Disgusted by anyone in power positions abusing their authority. My heart breaks for Kesha and all people affected by this toxicity. F**k... I don't even know what I would do... I only hope she can find peace and find a way to continue to create express herself without fear."

There was also support from Alessia Cara and Wale.

really disappointing to hear about this kesha case. no one should be denied freedom from their abuser, nor freedom of their creativity. — ac (@alessiacara) February 19, 2016

Kesha was also greeted by a throng of fans as she arrived at the courthouse on Friday morning. Many held placards and chanted "Free Kesha Now! Free Kesha Now!" as she prepared for her day in court.

One sobbing fans the singer comforted on the courthouse steps told Kesha, "You don't deserve this at all. It's unfair."

