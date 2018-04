Makes 1

Ingredients

1 cup your favourite Kellogg's cereal

3 large scoops your favourite ice-cream flavour

1 cup milk

Method

Soak your favourite Kellogg’s cereal for a few hours before gently straining off and discarding the soggy cereal.

Add three large scoops of ice cream to 1 cup of cereal milk in a blender or milkshake maker – blitz and enjoy.

Recipes and Images taken from Open For Breakfast.

