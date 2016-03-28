Chris Hemsworth's co-stars attempt Aussie slang

They may star alongside Aussie hunk Chris Hemsworth in The Huntsman: Winter’s War, but that doesn't mean Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt have their Aussie accents down pat.

The two Hollywood beauties tried their best Aussie accents while speaking to Edwina Bartholomew in an exclusive Sunrise interview.

"I loved Home and Away!" cried Emily Blunt when told Hemsworth used to be a star on the Aussie soap.

"Alf used to have a saying 'stone the flaming crows'...it's kind of like a statement of surprise," explained Eddy.

"Oh, I love Australians!" laughed Emily, before she attempted her best Aussie accent with Charlize Theron, who reprises her role as Evil Queen Ravenna in the sequel.

While the ladies' impressions were questionable, the 32-year-old actor was still impressed with their efforts.

"We should have put that in the movie!" he laughed.

