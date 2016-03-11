Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Engaged

Singer Ciara and her football player boyfriend are engaged!
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback broke the news on his Instagram page, where he shared a video of his new fiancé, Ciara, wearing a massive, sparklin diamond ring.
"She said yes! Yeah!" he said.
"Making this thing happen. My baby."
Ciara then appears in the video saying: "Yay! I'm so excited."
"God is so good."
The Like A Boy singer also posted the video to her Instagram page alongside the caption: "I'm so grateful for you @DangRussWilson. You are truly heaven sent, and I'm looking forward to spending forever with you."
Alongside the video, Wilson also penned a loving caption: Wilson penned a heartfelt caption. "She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 I knew you were the one," he wrote. "No Greater feeling... #TrueLove @Ciara"
Ciara, who has been dating Russell since April 2015, has a one-year-old son Future Jr from a previous relationship.
Congratulations guys.