Cottage Pie

Serves 6

Preparation time: 15

Cooking time: 25

Ingredients

1 chopped onion

2 cloves crushed garlic

600g Premium Beef Mince

1 chopped carrot

3 chopped celery sticks

1 chopped red capsicum

1/2 cup Gravox Roast Meat Gravy Powder

3/4 cup beef stock

1 tablespoon Holbrooks Worcestershire Sauce

400g can SPC Diced Tomatoes

2 x 100g packets Edgell Instant Mash

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1/4 cup Bega So Light 50% Reduced Fat Cheese

Method

1. Spray large non-stick frying pan with cooking oil. Cook 1 chopped onion and 2 cloves crushed garlic. Add 600g Premium Beef Mince. Cook until brown. Add 1 chopped carrot, 3 chopped celery sticks and 1 chopped red capsicum. Cook 5 minutes.

2. Stir in 1/2 cup Gravox Roast Meat Gravy Powder. Add 3/4 cup beef stock, 1 tablespoon Holbrooks Worcestershire Sauce and 400g can SPC Diced Tomatoes. Simmer 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, make 2 x 100g packets Edgell Instant Mash according to directions. Add 2 tablespoons chopped chives. Spoon mince mixture into 8-cup capacity ovenproof dish. Top with mashed potato, then 1/4 cup Bega So Light 50% Reduced Fat Cheese. Cook under hot grill until cheese melts and potato browns.

