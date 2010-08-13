Cottage Pie

- Serves 6
- Preparation time: 15
- Cooking time: 25
Ingredients
1 chopped onion
2 cloves crushed garlic
600g Premium Beef Mince
1 chopped carrot
3 chopped celery sticks
1 chopped red capsicum
1/2 cup Gravox Roast Meat Gravy Powder
3/4 cup beef stock
1 tablespoon Holbrooks Worcestershire Sauce
400g can SPC Diced Tomatoes
2 x 100g packets Edgell Instant Mash
2 tablespoons chopped chives
1/4 cup Bega So Light 50% Reduced Fat Cheese
Method
1. Spray large non-stick frying pan with cooking oil. Cook 1 chopped onion and 2 cloves crushed garlic. Add 600g Premium Beef Mince. Cook until brown. Add 1 chopped carrot, 3 chopped celery sticks and 1 chopped red capsicum. Cook 5 minutes.
2. Stir in 1/2 cup Gravox Roast Meat Gravy Powder. Add 3/4 cup beef stock, 1 tablespoon Holbrooks Worcestershire Sauce and 400g can SPC Diced Tomatoes. Simmer 10 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, make 2 x 100g packets Edgell Instant Mash according to directions. Add 2 tablespoons chopped chives. Spoon mince mixture into 8-cup capacity ovenproof dish. Top with mashed potato, then 1/4 cup Bega So Light 50% Reduced Fat Cheese. Cook under hot grill until cheese melts and potato browns.