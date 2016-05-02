Damian McGinty talks about Cory Monteith's drug demons

Former Glee star Damian McGinty has spoken out about the grief he experienced after losing costar Cory Monteith to a drug overdose.

RELATED: Lea Michele Get Tattoo In Honor of Late Boyfriend Cory Monteith

RELATED: Lea Michele Thinks Cory Monteith Would Have Loved Her New Boyfriend

The Irish singer, and winner of reality show The Glee Project, told Channel Seven's The Daily Edition he was closest to Cory out of all of the cast.

“My first entire week on the show was with Cory we had a lot of scenes together," Damian explained.

Cory and Damian in Glee. Photo: Getty More

"He was the one I really got to know."

Damian said even though he knew Cory had drug issues in the past - he was still in shock to hear he'd died of a heroin overdose.

"You’d never have guessed there was any battles going on there. He did speak quite freely about his challenges as a younger human being – when he was younger he had drug issues but we thought he overcame them.

Damian, who is Down Under touring with stage show Celtic Thunder, explains that he remembers Cory as a great mentor.

Cory and Damian in Glee. Photo: Getty More

"He was incredible I learnt so much from him I remember him really fondly and I am not just saying that because it’s the right thing to say.

"He saw this 19-year-old kid who’d never acted before and been thrown into the biggest show in the world and took me under his wing.”