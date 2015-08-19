Five Things You Need to Know About Tumblr CEO David Karp

David Karp is one of the most successful tech entrepreneurs on the planet, who counts Taylor Swift and President Obama as friends. Here's everything you need to know about him.

David is a tech wunderkind

Karp left school at the age of 15 and never technically graduated, yet the 29-year-old tech guru's net worth is estimated to be around $200 million according to Forbes.

At the time Karp said yhe schooling system in New York (his home state) didn't support his computer science education needs, so he left.

Appearing on Sunrise this morning ahead of the Australian Tumblr launch today, Karp told Kochie and Natalie Barr that he doesn't believe kids today should follow in his steps.

"You can get so much of that [computer science education] in school today, go soak up as much as you can," he said.

David shares Tumblr jokes with Taylor Swift

The social media platform is a favourite among the stars, none more so than Taylor Swift. The singer has one of the most popular celebrity Tumblr pages, actively posting to engage with her fans. Just last week the 25-year-old hitmaker met with David in person ahead of one of her concerts.

Naturally she took to the platform to tell her fans all about it, including the rebirth of the 'no its becky' meme.

David is totally BFFs with U.S. President Barack Obama

And by totally we mean most likely -- President Obama loves Tumblr so much he held a special Q + A at the White House last year to reach the younger generations on education and student debt.

"We're constantly looking for new ways to reach audiences that are relevant to the things we're talking about," Obama said.

David believes passion is the key to any start up business finding success

Speaking on Sunrise Karp said, "You need to be so passionate about this [idea]... that you have the drive to really take it all the way."

David and a furry friend in Sydney this week. Photo: Tumblr More

Don't call David a 'geek'

The man is a creator, and a creative genius. So please, don't call him a geek just because he works in tech. There clearly is so much more to him than that. (And we're pretty sure he doesn't like it.)

