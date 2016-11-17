Eddie Redmayne reveals what really went on with Taylor Swift

Remember when Taylor Swift was linked to Eddie Redmayne after she auditioned for a part in 2012 blockbuster Les Miserables?

Well, while we might have forgotten, Eddie - who played Marius Pontmercy – certainly hasn’t, insisting in a new interview that contrary to reports, the pair 100 per cent did not date.

“I absolutely can put the rumours to rest,” Eddie, 34, told Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“I never went out on a date with Taylor Swift. She auditioned for Les Miserables, she was amazing in the audition.”

It’s believed that Taylor wanted to play Marius’ love interest, Eponine, although but she lost out on the role to theatre actress Samantha Barks.

However, Eddie says the duet they did in the audition was still “a big moment", even if it didn't lead to romance.

“We got to sing together, which was a big moment for me, but no, we never went out,” he says, sweetly adding, “She was extraordinary.”

It’s been rumoured that Taylor, 26, is keen to break into the acting world following her 2010 film venture in The Giver.

