Liz Hurley rocks tiny red bikini

Liz Hurley has done it again and sent her followers into a spin with a video of her rocking a tiny red bikini while on holiday.

The 52-year-old remains our body inspo, never shy of showing off her rockin’ physique on social media.

Flaunting her flat tummy her latest video shows her walking out of the water wearing only the red bikini and some sunglasses. She finishes off the skin-flashing clip by blowing a kiss towards the camera.

Liz Hurley is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing body.

The post has been viewed over 180,000 times with most comments agreeing – she looks HOT.

“Sexiest woman in her 50's wow,” one fan commented.

The actress is everyone's body inspo.

“That’s not even fair,” another wrote.

Liz has in the past insisted though that staying in shape doesn’t mean hitting the gym for hardcore sessions.

Liz looks amazing in her 50s.

The Royals star hikes, walks her dogs and refuses to be a couch potato.

"One of the best diet tips you can have [is] to eat your food earlier on in the day, so you've got more time to digest it and your body can rest in the sleep period," she told E! News.

Liz even proved she wasn't dieting to achieve her phenomenal physique posting a video recently chowing down on a burger.

She shared this snap on Instagram captioned 'Yes I eat'.

The actress captioned the care-free clip with 'Yes, I eat'.

