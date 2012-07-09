'The Hobbit' poster unveiled in time for Comic-Con

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Director Peter Jackson has unveiled the poster for his upcoming film "The Hobbit" on his Facebook page, just two days after posting that principle photography on his two-part epic had wrapped.

Jackson is targeting Comic-Con fans with this poster, which shows Ian McKellan as Gandalf the Wizard trekking through green, rolling hills.

"Hi everyone. Here's an exclusive Comic-Con poster," Jackson wrote. "Be sure to get your copy in San Diego and let me know what you think of it! Cheers, Peter J."

Jackson and several stars are scheduled to attend on July 14 when Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures will preview the films, which follow the earlier days of a cast of characters familiar from "The Lords of the Rings," including Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf the Wizard and Gollum.

The first is subtitled "An Unexpected Journey" and the second "There and Back Again."

"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" will open in December; the second is due a year later.