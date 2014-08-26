Ashton Kutcher named highest paid TV actor (clone 1409010480) - HYPE

Ashton Kutcher has been named the highest paid TV actor for the third year running.

The 'Two and a Half Men' star scooped the title yet again after topping Forbes' annual list with his estimated $26 million earnings in the past 12 months.

Ashton - who is expected to welcome his first child with fiancé Mila Kunis next month - beat off competition from the likes of Jon Cryer and Mark Harmon, who came in joint second place after they pulled in $19 million between June 2013 to June 2014.

Neil Patrick Harris was narrowly them behind in third with an estimated $18 million - $3 million more than last year - thanks to his endorsement contract with American Airlines and lead role in the Broadway production 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch.'

Kevin Spacey, 55 and Patrick Dempsey, 48, secured fourth position on the list with an impressive annual earning of $16 million, while the top five was completed by Tim Allen, 61, with his $15 million earnings.

Australian hunk Simon Baker, 45, came in sixth place with $13 million thanks to his work on 'The Mentalist' and endorsement deals with Givenchy and Longines.

'Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, 41, followed closely behind in seventh position with $12 million, while Jason Segel, 34, and Johnny Galecki, 31, secured joint eighth place with $11 million.

Jon Hamm, 43, Charlie Sheen, 48, and Josh Radnor, 39, had a three-way tie with $10 million earnings, while Bryan Cranston, 58, finished the list with $8 million.