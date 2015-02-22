Scarlett Johansson fronting new girl group called the Singles

Scarlett Johansson has announced she has formed a new all-girl 'super pop' group called the Singles.

Scarlett Johansson has announced she is fronting a new girl group called the Singles. Photo: Getty Images

"The idea was to write super-pop dance music written and performed by girls," says the actress, who credits Grimes, the Bangles and the Go-Go's as their influences.

"I wanted it to be like those bands: ultra-pop but also a little ironic, a little in on the joke," she added.

Related: Scarlett Johansson sings...again

Related: The classiest celeb nude pics

The band is made up of Scarlett, Holly Miranda, Kendra Morris, Julia Haltigan and Este Haim, of Haim-fame, on drums.

They first single called Candy, is available for pre-order now.

While news of Scarlet Johansson's foray into music might come as a surprise to some, she actually released an album of Tom Waits covers in 2008, and she also collaborated with Pete Yorn on a Serge Gainsbourg-inspired album in 2009.