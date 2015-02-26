Madonna's Epic Stack At BRIT Awards

It looks like the Material Girl has accidentally been tripped up by some, ahem, material during her performance of Living For Love at the 2015 BRIT Awards.

Madonna takes a tumble on stage at the BRIT Awards. Photo: Getty

The 56-year-old singer had a nasty backwards fall down some stairs when one of her dancers was attempting to remove her cape.

From the video, it looks like a pretty heavy landing on her hip, but despite looking visibly shaken, Madonna got back up and kept on dancing.

Of course, what would be an incident like this without some great memes as well?

Madonna when she fell over pic.twitter.com/5gm7KnS51y — Year 11 Banter (@Year11Bants) February 25, 2015

Update: Madonna has taken to Instagram to let her fans know that she's okay after her fall.

She posted: "Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight! But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I'm fine! ❤️#livingforlove"