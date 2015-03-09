Tom Hanks Surprisingly Stars In Carly Rae Jepsen's New Video

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new single I Really Like You may not be as catchy as her mega hit Call Me Maybe, but no worries.

Tom Hanks is the unlikely star of the singer's new music video. Photo: Getty Images

She secured Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks to lip sync her vocals for the clip.

It’s no secret the Big actor and former Bosom Buddies co-star had a good sense of humour, but it is pleasantly shocking to see him skipping down the street, taking selfies with fans, texting emojis, and even engaging in a Broadway-esque dance sequence with the pop star that gets a surprise appearance from her Schoolboy Records labelmate Justin Bieber.

Jepsen says Hanks was a good sport when filming the visual.

“After shooting the video I am still in happy shock,” Jepsen said, according to People.

“Tom was hilarious and though it was absolutely freezing he kept our spirits up by shouting ‘huddle together now – like penguins.’”

is the first single from Jepsen’s forthcoming sophomore album due out later this year.

Watch the full video featuring Tom Hanks here.

