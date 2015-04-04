If there was any doubt that the blank space in Taylor Swift's heart has been filled, it has officially been put to rest. On Friday, the pop princess stepped out to attend a benefit concert at the Troubadour in West Hollywood with her new beau, Calvin Harris, by her side.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Pack on the PDA at West Hollywood Concert

Though there's no question Taylor was there to support her fellow musicians and friends the Haim sisters (who are slated to open for her 1989 tour), bringing Calvin along turned the evening into an unequivocal date night.

Upping the cuteness quotient even further, the pair opted for coordinating ensembles: black head-to-toe, complete with leather jackets. Even more telling than their attire, however, was their body language — and by that, we mean that they couldn't seem to keep their hands off each other.

Leaving the famed music venue, the British DJ had a firm clasp on the "Style" singer's hand, and she had a radiant smile on her face. As soon as they slid into the car, Harris's hand moved to Swift's knee and it didn't look like he was planning on moving it again any time soon. The blond beauty didn't seem to mind as she tucked her hair behind her ear, laughing. If a picture's worth a thousand words, it safe to say these two definitely like each other. A lot.

The couple reportedly met at the Universal after-party for the Brit Awards in late February, shortly after Harris had split from his model girlfriend, Aarika Wolf. They were then spotted together again in Las Vegas in early March, when Swift, Ellie Goulding, and the Haim sisters watched the famed Harris do his thing at Hakkasan. Still, up until this point, the evidence of their kindling romance was circumstantial at best.

But that all changed when Swift and Harris were photographed grocery shopping together at a Whole Foods in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 25 (in coordinating black-and-gray outfits, we might add). The following night, Taylor and Calvin hit up Kenny Chesney's concert at the Bridgestone Arena, where the 25-year-old songstress took to the stage to give a surprise performance with the country crooner. Far more important, though, was what happened off the stage: lots and lots of PDA. With his arms wrapped around Taylor's waist, 31-year-old Harris was nothing short of beaming.

It's perhaps a bit surprising seeing these two so smitten considering how vocal Taylor has been about her lack of interest in dating. As recently as this February (right around the time she met Harris), she insisted that finding love was not on her to-do list and famously predicted her future as a crazy cat lady. "I'll probably still be single" at 30, she told the Telegraph. "Let's be honest. No one's going to sign up for this and everything that goes with it. 'Hi, nice to meet you, want a date? Do you love camera flashes? I hope you do!' I don't know what's going to happen if I'm ever content in a relationship — no idea how that's going to work. I don't even know if that's possible with the life I have."

Perhaps Harris, who happens to be the world's highest-paid spinner, is totally comfortable with the media circus that comes with dating Swift and happy to sign up. On the surface, at least, these two music moguls seem to have a lot in common.

"He's attracted to her and she thinks he's hot!" one of Harris's friends reportedly dished to Us Weekly. "He is the number one artist in his world and she is in hers. She needed an older guy who understood her and is a workaholic just like her."

We'll have to wait and see whether Harris and Swift are in it for the long haul, but for now at least, we're rooting for them… and their matching clothes.

Elizabeth Durand Streisand writes for Yahoo Music.