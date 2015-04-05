Kelly Clarkson Fat Shamed By FOX News

Kelly Clarkson has criticised a FOX News after anchor after he fat-shamed her during a radio interview.

Chris Wallace took a jab at the singer's weight on The Mike Gallagher Show, saying, "Have you seen Kelly Clarkson? You know the singer, Kelly Clarkson? Holy cow, did she blow up.

"Kelly Clarkson's got a lovely voice. She could stay off the deep dish pizza for a little while."

Fans have since slammed the comments, with Fox News's Greta Van Susteren also taking a stand against Wallace.

This 'guy snickering' about her weight is obnoxious," she wrote on her blog. Of her colleague Wallace, Van Susteren said, "He should apologize."

Clarkson appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show following the comments, saying that although she was used to hurtful jabs from the media, she worried about the impact they had on fans.

"I think what hurts my feelings for people is that I'll have a meet and greet after the show and a girl that's bigger than me will be in the meet and greet and be like, 'Wow, if they think you're big I must be so fat to them.' And you're just who you are. We are who we are. Whatever size. And it doesn't mean that you're gonna be that way forever."

Clarkson added that fat shaming was nothing new to her.

"I love that people think [the topic] is new. Like, welcome to the past 13 years. I was the biggest girl on ['American Idol'] too. I wasn't big, but people would call me big. I kind of always got that."

The singer also believes her weight will continue to fluctuate in the future.

She said: "I yo-yo. Sometimes I'm more fit and I get into kickboxing and hardcore, and then sometimes I don't and go, 'Nope, I'd rather have wine!' "