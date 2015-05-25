What Really Went On Behind The Scenes At Eurovision 2015

We sent our roving reporter Sam Dowler off to Vienna to mingle with Conchita at Eurovision 2015.

It's all about dressing up when it comes to Eurovision, and last year's winner Conchita Wurst was a favourite choice for many audience members. Photo: Getty Images

Here's the low-down on the biggest divas, the controversial beer ban and the acts who wouldn't share their snacks with anyone...

1 - No cameras (or more importantly beer) allowed in the 'green room'. Yeah that's the huge area where all the acts sit and Conchita Wurst swans about asking them questions. Champagne and wine were going around on trays, but there was beer though, for some reason. We thought Austria was all about the beer. Apparently not!

2 - Presenter Mirjam Weichselbraun (first name pronounced Miriam, not MerJam as we heard one hapless interviewer say to her...awks!) is a huge star over in Austria. Here is her face gracing a billboard as one of the faces of Spar. The other being Sarah Jessica Parker. Yes really.

3 - One entrant that didn't want a bar of anyone else is the Spanish act Edurne. Whereas most of the acts were sociable, the Spaniards wouldn't even share their chorizo with anyone giving them the reputation of the biggest divas of the competition.

4 - Conchita is all the rage over in Austria and some people take their obsession to new heights (or lows). We spotted a number of lookalikes but the absolute Wurst (sorry) has to be the middle aged man in a sparkly gown with tartan boxers underneath. Too much, even for Eurovision!

5 - The anti-booing technology came into full force with the way the crowd reacted to Russia's success. Algorithms had been created to prevent the public from hearing any negative chanting about our Soviet partners and their shaky human rights record.

6 - The future seems to be upon us as the usual stage directions were denoted by actual lasers, leading the presenters to think that they had stepped into another world as they were used to a bit of masking tape on the floor to provide their markers.

7 - Serbia's representative was taking no prisoners, refusing to share her snacks with any of the other delegates. We think that's just not cricket.

Julia White writes for Yahoo Celebrity UK