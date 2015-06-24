His most recent single, Start Again, has been at the top of the iTunes singles chart for almost two weeks, after knocking Taylor Swift and her celeb-filled Bad Blood posse from the number one spot.

The Aussie Name You Need To Know: Conrad Sewell

Just this week, Conrad found himself at the top of the ARIA’s singles chart, proving that he is ready to make his mark on the pop music scene.

Chatting to Yahoo7 Music, Sewell says he always had an inkling the song would resonate with his fans.

"This is a really special song for me, and anytime I would play that song to anyone in the industry, they would react" he says.

Listening to the track, it’s obvious that the song is about heartbreak, and the singer is not shy about admitting the song is written about an ex.

"Being a musician, you travel a lot and you can’t make a relationship work, so when I moved to LA it was over. I thought I was fine…and then it just hit me like a ton of bricks," he says of the inspiration behind the soulful tune.

(And yes, Conrad admits that writing a song about someone that goes on to rocket to the top of the charts is just as awkward as you would think. Take that, Taylor Swift.)

Start Again is worlds apart from his first single, Hold Me Up, an upbeat, MJ-inspired song. For someone who’s natural inclination is to "slow everything down", Sewell admits it was a little scary putting out such a poppy record.

"The more I listened to it, the more I fell in love with it. It’s scary to put out a song that is that pop, but I knew I had the substance to back it up," he says.

In fact, Conrad admits he secretly loves the fact that Hold Me Up is a tune that "everyone can just vibe and jam to".

If there’s one thing you need to know about Conrad, is that he isn’t afraid of a little hard work, and he doesn't shy away from talking about it either. He wants his fans to know he's been working towards his dream since a young age.

"When I started singing properly when I was 11, I would just sit in my room and just record me singing on tapes and write terrible songs, and then I would give them to my mum and be like, 'How can we get this to the right producer'," he says.

"I was pretty hungry for it from an early age…I think at 13 or 14 I was sending stuff to Sony to try and get signed in Australia," he laughs.

The singer - now based in LA - grew up in a time when the Australian public didn't always embrace homegrown pop artists.

RELATED: Conrad Sewell Tour Dates

"We spent a lot of time in England, and I’d see the UK pop charts and they’d all be British singers. The UK would love all their homegrown acts, and it was so not like that in Australia," he says.

"When I grew up, there was no Australian artist that I gave a f**k about. Guy Sebastian was probably the first voice that I was proud of, and was like, 'yeah, he’s Australian!'"

Luckily for Conrad, times have changed, with a resurgence of Australian artists (think Sia, Vance Joy and even Iggy Azalea) who are "flooding the market with talent".

"I think the Internet has helped, I think music is just from everywhere now…and I feel like it’s flipped, to the point where it’s a very cool thing to be from Australia," he says.

"Even Americans are like, 'Oh, I bet they're Australian'," he says of the amount of Aussie talent that's on offer.

The positive reputation of Aussies in the music biz has helped Sewell partner up to tour the country with some of the world’s biggest pop stars.

The singer recently joined Ed Sheeran on the Australian leg of his tour, admitting that the cheeky pair enjoyed "some good nights out with drinks and fun and tequila" during their travels.

"There's not much I can tell you about," he laughs, when we cheekily pressed for some sordid tales.

Later this year, Conrad will also open for Maroon 5 as they tour Down Under in September, an opportunity the singer describes as "amazing".

"I’m a huge fan. I love, and have always loved their stuff. I think Adam Levine is an amazing performer…he’s just the epitome of a pop star," he says.

"I haven't met them yet, but I think we're going to hang out before [the tour] so we can have some 'bro time'".

That being said, Conrad’s dream tour buddy is someone we would never expect: the infamous and self-loving Kanye West.

"Imagine going to tour with Kanye! You could have baby North running around...just kicking it with North and Kim. And Kanye could come on some rant on the tour bus...he would seriously be the best guy to ever tour with," he jokes.

From the range of artists that Conrad talks about, It’s obvious that he has a diverse taste in music, something that he promises will be referenced when his debut album is released.

"I've written stuff that’s very Elton John and Billy Joel, but then I have tracks on [the album] that are very Michael Jackson sounding," he says.

“No matter what I do, it will sound like pop because my voice is a pop voice…It’s just more about writing great songs.”

If his first few releases are anything to go by, we can’t wait to hear more of Sewell’s soulful, timeless tunes.