WATCH: Singer's Sanitary Pad Falls Out Mid-Performance, Continues On Like a Boss

This gorgeous lady suffered most women's worst nightmare - a sanitary pad fail - and on national TV no less, when her pad fell out during her performance of Viva Mexico on morning show Despierta America.

Patricia Navidad. Photo: Instagram

Patricia Navidad. Photo: Instagram

Instead of being embarrassed by the moment when her pad joined her performance (because let's face it, most of us ladies have experienced a menstrual mishap at some point in our lives), she continued to perform without missing a beat.

Also known as Being. A. Boss.

PHOTOS: Biggest On Stage Bloopers

Madonna cape fail at BRIT Awards 2015.

Paty also didn't stand for the Twitter flack surrounding her performance, instead opting to silence the lame-ass bullies with a few choice words.

Her translated tweets read as follows:

1. What a shame that there are men who forget they are here because of a woman and are offensive and vulgar toward women!!!

2. They say a man who treats a women like a princess was brought up by a queen, but what about those who offend women, who were they brought up by??

3. And if you were what you said, it is not even embarrassing, nor something to be ashamed about but when judged, (agredir y senalar) you forget that you're not who you say you are!!

Paty also added, "I want to make it clear that I never threw or would throw the pad.

"It fell by itself through a very sophisticated tunnel! Thank you, I love you."

All we can say is What. A. Boss.

And in the spirit of bosses, we've handpicked these hilarious videos other bosses not afraid to push gender-based comfort zones.

